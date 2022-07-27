Edwards-Helaire (undisclosed) is participating in Wednesday's training camp session, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Edwards-Helaire was added to the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, but it looks like his stay will be a brief one. The Chiefs haven't yet officially activated Edwards-Helaire from the PUP list, but his participation in practice is a likely indication that such a move is coming. The 2020 first-round pick's fantasy prospects would stand to benefit if he's able to stay healthy and impress during training camp.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Brief stint on PUP list over•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Could come off PUP list soon•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Starting camp on PUP list•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Hopes to benefit from full offseason•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Backfield depth added•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Just seven touches in playoff loss•