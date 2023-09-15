Edwards-Helaire (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville after being unable to practice Friday.

Edwards-Helaire didn't practice Wednesday or Friday, but he logged a full session Thursday in between. Per Adam Teicher of ESPN, Kansas City will likely promote either La'Mical Perine or Deneric Prince from the practice squad to join lead back Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon in the backfield if Edwards-Helaire is unable to suit up Sunday.