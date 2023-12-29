Edwards-Helaire (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Edwards-Helaire didn't practice Thursday or Friday, and the Chiefs could be woefully shorthanded in the backfield if he's unavailable Sunday, as Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) is also listed as questionable. Pacheco was a limited participant in Friday's practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. La'Mical Perine is the only other running back on the roster, though Kansas City also has Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram on the practice squad. If Edwards-Helaire ultimately suits up Sunday and Pacheco doesn't, the 2020 first-round draft pick out of LSU would be in line to lead Kansas City's backfield.