Edwards-Helaire rushed 10 times for 40 yards and brought in three of eight targets for 40 yards in the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie looked like he was on his way to a big day against a vulnerable Raiders defense when he rattled off 17 yards on his first two carries of the day. However, he totaled just 23 yards on his eight other rushes, and game script ultimately forced the Chiefs into an even more pass-heavy mode than normal late in the contest. Edwards-Heiaire will look bounce back from his second-lowest rushing output of the season at the expense of the Bills in a Week 6 Monday evening matchup.