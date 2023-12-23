Edwards-Helaire (personal) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Raiders.

Edwards-Helaire missed Friday's practice to tend to a personal matter, but he returned to drills one day later as a full participant, setting him up to be available for Week 16 action. Meanwhile, he'll welcome Isiah Pacheco back to the Chiefs backfield for the first time since Week 13, and Edwards-Helaire will be the primary complement to him with Jerick McKinnon (groin) sidelined. On the campaign, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 3.4 yards on his 64 carries, hauled in 13 of 17 targets for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns in 13 appearances.