Edwards-Helaire (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Edwards-Helaire sat out Wednesday's session entirely while he was under the weather, but after taking every rep in practice a day later, he's good to go for Sunday's game at Jacksonville. In the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Lions, Edwards-Helaire played 14 snaps en route to carrying six times for 22 yards and adding a seven-yard reception while Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon logged 31 and 20 snaps, respectively. Edwards-Helaire will likely be ticketed for a change-of-pace role once again Week 2.