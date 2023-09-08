Edwards-Helaire rushed six times for 22 yards and secured his only target for seven yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Edwards-Helaire trailed backfield mate Isiah Pacheco by two carries, and neither back was able to find any appreciable running room against what appears to be an improved Lions run defense. The 24-year-old appears set to operate in a complementary role to Pacheco this season and perhaps share some pass-catching duties with Jerick McKinnon, and it remains to be seen how the timeshare on early downs continues to evolve during a Week 2 road matchup against the Jaguars a week from Sunday.