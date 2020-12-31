Edwards-Helaire (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The same applies to fellow running back Le'Veon Bell (knee). If both players end up ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, which is plausible given that Kansas City (with the AFC's No. 1 seed clinched) plans to rest some key players this weekend. Next up in the team's RB pecking order are Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, with Elijah McGuire a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.
