Edwards-Helaire (illness) is slated to return to practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

An illness kept Edwards-Helaire out of Wednesday's practice, but the running back's looming return to the field has him on track to be available Sunday against the Jaguars. In the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Lions, Edwards-Helaire logged 14 snaps, while Isiah Pacheco was out there for 31 snaps and Jerick McKinnon recorded 20. In the process, Edwards-Helaire carried six times for 22 yards and caught one pass for seven yards.