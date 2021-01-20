Edwards-Helaire (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
He'll likely be listed as a limited participant, his first involvement of any kind since last Wednesday. The rookie running back hasn't played in a game since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 15, but a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter this past weekend suggested Edwards-Helaire was on track to return for the AFC Championship Game if the Chiefs beat Cleveland in the divisional round. Speaking to the media Wednesday afternoon, coach Andy Reid said Thursday's practice will be the most important one for the Chiefs to evaluate their injured players before the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
