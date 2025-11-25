Edwards-Helaire reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Edwards-Helaire was elevated to the active roster to operate as a third option at running back behind Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Colts. Edwards-Helaire logged 17 snaps on offense, compiling eight yards on five carries while catching both of his targets for nine yards. He finished third at his position in offensive snaps behind Hunt (68) and Smith (18), while Isiah Pacheco (knee) and Elijah Mitchell (coach's decision) were unavailable. Pacheco was estimated to be a full participant at the team's walkthrough Monday, so he may be set to make his return to action following a three-game absence. If Pacheco can't go Thursday against the Cowboys, there's a good chance that Edwards-Helaire would garner another elevation in Week 13.