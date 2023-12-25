Edwards-Helaire carried the ball four times for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 42 yards in Monday's 20-14 loss to Las Vegas.
After seeing 30 touches over the prior two games while Isiah Pacheco was sidelined with a shoulder issue, Edwards-Helaire predictably saw his role shrink with Kansas City's starting RB available again. Pacheco left Monday's game in the second half to get checked for a concussion and didn't return, however, and Edwards-Helaire was able to boost his numbers with a 32-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Jerick McKinnon (groin) is on IR, so Edwards-Helaire could find himself back in the top job in Week 17 against the Bengals if Pacheco isn't able to clear the league's protocol.
