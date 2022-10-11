Edwards-Helaire rushed the ball nine times for 15 yards in Monday's 30-29 win over the Raiders. He added three receptions on four targets for 20 yards.

Edwards-Helaire narrowly out-carried Jerick McKinnon 9-8, but he failed to get anything going on the ground. As has been the case throughout the season, Edwards-Helaire was more impressive as a receiver, and he managed multiple receptions for the fourth time in five games. He appeared to have a seven-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter, but he was ruled down at the one-yard line upon further review. While that would have improved his stat line, Edwards-Helaire's usage as a bellcow in Week 4 appears to be an outlier, as he now has fewer than 10 carries in all but one game on the campaign.