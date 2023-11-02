Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Edwards-Helaire was ruled out for the Chiefs' Week 9 game after he was the only player on the Chiefs' 53-man active roster who failed to practice in some capacity Thursday. The severity of Edwards-Helaire's illness isn't known, but with the Chiefs on bye Week 10, he'll have extra time to recover before Kansas City returns to action Nov. 20 versus Philadelphia. With Edwards-Helaire sidelined and with Jerick McKinnon tending to a groin injury that rendered him a limited participant in Thursday's practice, the Chiefs could look to elevate another running back from the practice squad to add depth behind top option Isiah Pacheco for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: One tote against Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Little production against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Three touches in Week 6 win•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Little impact in Week 5•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Minimal traction versus Jets•