Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Edwards-Helaire was ruled out for the Chiefs' Week 9 game after he was the only player on the Chiefs' 53-man active roster who failed to practice in some capacity Thursday. The severity of Edwards-Helaire's illness isn't known, but with the Chiefs on bye Week 10, he'll have extra time to recover before Kansas City returns to action Nov. 20 versus Philadelphia. With Edwards-Helaire sidelined and with Jerick McKinnon tending to a groin injury that rendered him a limited participant in Thursday's practice, the Chiefs could look to elevate another running back from the practice squad to add depth behind top option Isiah Pacheco for Sunday's game.