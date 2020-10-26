Edwards-Helaire registered 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, adding a 17-yard catch during Sunday's 43-16 win against Denver.
Edwards-Helaire snapped his scoring drought against his divisional rival, reaching the end zone for the first time since Week 1. The rookie only garnered eight of 17 RB carries against Denver on the afternoon, but the fact that Kansas City established a dominant third-quarter lead allowed for newcomer Le'Veon Bell and backup DeAndre Washington to gain more involvement. Edwards-Helaire entered Week 7 having commanded double-digit carries in every game this season, while receiving an average of 17.8 attempts per contest. Whether Bell's arrival curtails that number slightly in a more balanced game script is yet to be seen, but Edwards-Helaire remains the starting RB heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Jets.
