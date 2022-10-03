Edwards-Helaire rushed 19 times for 92 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for two yards and another score in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Edwards-Helaire finally broke out after losing touches to other rushing options in Kansas City. Game script played a big role, as the Chiefs were up big from practically the opening kickoff (that was fumbled away by Tampa Bay). Still, this was the type of game that fantasy managers were hoping for from the third-year back following the departure of Tyreek Hill this past offseason. Isiah Pacheco (11 carries for 63 yards) appeared to have leap-frogged the struggling Jerick McKinnon as CEH's primary backup, so a shared backfield approach should continue in Kansas City. Edwards-Helaire will ride this high into a favorable matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.