Edwards-Helaire had 15 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown while adding a reception for two yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.

Edwards-Helaire saw his workload increase drastically after receiving just seven combined carries over his previous two contests. The increase in playing time wasn't a result of the blowout, with his trip to the end zone coming early in the second quarter while Kansas City was still building its lead. Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) suited up after being labeled a game-time decision, so perhaps the uncertainty regarding his availability during the practice week led the coaching staff to scheme more plays for CEH against Chicago. Even if Edwards-Helaire maintains his newfound role against the Jets next Sunday, this week's volume of touches is unlikely to repeat in more-competitive matchups.