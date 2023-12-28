Edwards-Helaire (illness) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Also not in line to practice Thursday is fellow RB Isiah Pacheco, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol. With that in mind, Edwards-Helaire's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals gains added import, especially with Jerick McKinnon (groin) now on IR. Look for added context with regard to Kansas City's Week 17 backfield to arrive no later than Friday's final injury report.