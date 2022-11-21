Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Edwards-Helaire had two carries for nine yards before getting hurt. He was ruled out at halftime. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon will continue to split snaps in a Chiefs backfield that had largely phased out Edwards-Helaire prior to the injury.
