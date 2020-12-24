Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) isn't practicing Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Given that Edwards-Helaire is considered unlikely to play in either of the Chiefs' next two games with a left high-ankle sprain and a strained left hip, his absence from both of the Chiefs' first two Week 16 practices hardly comes as a surprise. Expect Kansas City to formally rule the rookie out for Sunday's game against the Falcons following Friday's practice.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Misses practice, as expected•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: High-ankle sprain feared•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Could miss Weeks 16-17•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Good news from X-rays•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Injured late Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Gets 21 touches in return•