Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Browns, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Sunday, Edwards-Helaire isn't ready to return from the left ankle sprain and left hip strain that he suffered Week 15. With the rookie first-rounder out of the lineup, Le'Veon Bell is in line to head the Chiefs backfield in their playoff opener. Behind Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson are next up for touches at running back.