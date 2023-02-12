Edwards-Helaire (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday.
Sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 11, Edwards-Helaire had a chance to return to action for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs activated him from injured reserve Monday. That said, the team will continue to roll with the combination of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield, relegating Edwards-Helaire to a healthy scratch Sunday. Behind Pacheco and McKinnon, Ronald Jones also will be available to Kansas City's offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Comes off IR ahead of Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Still on IR•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Chance to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Staying on IR for divisional round•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Resumes practicing•