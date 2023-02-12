Edwards-Helaire (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday.

Sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 11, Edwards-Helaire had a chance to return to action for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs activated him from injured reserve Monday. That said, the team will continue to roll with the combination of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield, relegating Edwards-Helaire to a healthy scratch Sunday. Behind Pacheco and McKinnon, Ronald Jones also will be available to Kansas City's offense.