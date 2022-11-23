Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is in line to be placed on IR, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Look for the move to be made official later Wednesday, with Edwards-Helaire now in line to miss at least four games with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, Isiah Pacheco is slated to lead the Chiefs' ground game, with Jerick McKinnon on hand work in a complementary/change-of-pace role and Ronald Jones available in reserve.