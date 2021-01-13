Edwards-Helaire (ankle) was present for Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

With Kansas City having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC in advance of Week 17 action, Edwards-Helaire sat out the team's regular-season finale. The running back's presence on the field Wednesday suggest that he's trending toward a return to action in Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Browns. The team's first official practice report of the week will reveal Edwards-Helaire's participation level.

More News