The Chiefs have placed Edwards-Helaire (undisclosed) on the active/physically unable to perform list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Added clarity on Edwards-Helaire's injury or issue could come as soon as Wednesday, with coach Andy Reid slated to address reporters, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. Minus Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Derrick Gore and Tayon Fleet-Davis are available to handle Kansas City's backfield reps for the time being.