Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is listed as a limited participant on Kansas City's Wednesday injury report, which was an estimate, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site.

Edwards-Helaire returned from a month-long absence for the AFC Championship Game, taking six carries for seven yards and a touchdown while playing 49 percent of offensive snaps in a 38-24 win over Buffalo. He should be ready for the Super Bowl, where he'll likely continue to split backfield work with Darrel Williams. The Chiefs also hope to have Le'Veon Bell (knee) available again, though his role isn't likely to be significant.