Edwards-Helaire rushed six times for 32 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 44-23 win over the 49ers.

It was reported before the game that Isiah Pacheco (8-43-0) would get the start over Edwards-Helaire, but that the latter would remain involved in the gameplan. That held true for the most part, and both backs performed well despite seeing single-digit touches. CEH has been inconsistent at times, but the overall results have been solid through two-plus seasons, so it is a bit surprising that he was demoted so suddenly. Kansas City is about to head into its bye week, so perhaps the team will shed more light on its backfield situation in the coming weeks. Fantasy managers should hang onto Edwards-Helaire through his bye if possible, because he can retain fantasy value even as the backup in a committee backfield of a potent offense.