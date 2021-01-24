Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Fellow running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) is inactive, so the availability of Edwards-Helaire -- who hasn't played since Week 15 -- is a welcome one for Kansas City. However, with Darrel Williams also on hand and having run well in last weekend's divisional-round win over the Browns, it remains to be how much action Edwards-Helaire will be in line to see Sunday. How his ankle responded during warmups, as well as game flow figure to be key factors in how that plays out against Buffalo.