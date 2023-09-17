Edwards-Helaire (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

An illness prevented Edwards-Helaire from practicing Wednesday and Friday, but he'll be available Sunday to work in a complementary role in a Week 2 backfield that figures to be led by Isiah Pacheco, with Jerick McKinnon on hand to provide pass-catching/change of-pace support. In that context, Edwards-Helaire profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option versus Jacksonville.