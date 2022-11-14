Edwards-Helaire played a season-low four snaps and didn't log a carry while failing to haul in either of his targets in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

For the third game in a row, Edwards-Helaire ceded the start at running back to Isiah Pacheco, but Sunday marked the first time the latter took on anything resembling a starter's workload. With Pacheco getting off to a nice start to Sunday's game, head coach Andy Reid relied on him more heavily, with the Rutgers product finishing with 16 carries for 82 yards while playing 56 percent of the snaps. Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, nearly fell out of the game plan entirely, while Jerick McKinnon (37 percent snap share, six receptions for 56 yards on eight targets) retained a role as the Chiefs' primary passing-down back. Given that Pacheco's strong outing perhaps only further solidified himself as the Chiefs' top option on early downs, Edwards-Helaire looks like he could find himself third in the pecking order for snaps out of the backfield moving forward.