Edwards-Helaire had two carries for seven yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon got just three touches apiece while Isiah Pacheco racked up 98 scrimmage yard on 22 touches, so Edwards-Helaire didn't see enough volume to take advantage of facing Denver's porous run defense. As long as Pacheco's healthy, Edwards-Helaire will likely remain limited to a handful of snaps and touches per game.