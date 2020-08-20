Edwards-Helaire has avoided making mistakes during camp and has performed well during the reps he's gotten, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "Clyde has done a great job in the reps that he has gotten," said quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. "He's playing fast, and he has incredible vision. That's what's been the biggest thing so far."

Edwards-Helaire won't get the benefit of preseason action to dip his toes into NFL game action, so it will likely be trial by fire come Week 1 with Damien Williams opting out for 2020. Edwards-Helaire seems to be passing tests early in camp, doing his job as a running back, a pass catcher and a pass blocker, with Taylor noting that his biggest mistake to date was not being hydrated enough to participate in full Sunday. With more complex portions of the playbook set to be installed beginning Wednesday, Edwards-Helaire has some more learning ahead before the regular season fires up, but he's positioned well to serve as the team's lead back this season.