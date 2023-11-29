Edwards-Helaire totaled three carries for five yards during Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Raiders.

Edwards-Helaire rotated in for 12 offensive snaps in Sunday's clash, marking an uptick in his playing time compared to other recent contests. That was likely due to Jerick McKinnon (groin) sitting out the affair, opening more reps behind Isiah Pacheco. The same could be true next week if McKinnon remains sidelined, but CEH didn't produce much with the added snaps, so there doesn't appear to be much upside to his game aside from being a handcuff to Pacheco while McKinnon is out.