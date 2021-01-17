Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Edwards-Helaire sat out the final two games of the regular season due to a sprained left ankle and a strained left hip, and even with a bye week the rookie first-rounder isn't slated to suit up in the Chiefs' playoff opener. With Edwards-Helaire likely on the sideline Sunday, Kansas City will turn to Le'Veon Bell to lead the backfield, with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson in reserve.
