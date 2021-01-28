Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) was a full practice participant Thursday.
This is the rookie's first full practice since he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 15. He did return for the AFC Championship Game, but the Bills limited him to seven yards (and a TD) on seven touches and 49 percent snap share. It's possible Edwards-Helaire takes on a larger share of backfield work in the Super Bowl, at which point he'll be another two weeks removed from the initial injury.
