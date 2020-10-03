Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will not play their scheduled matchup Sunday against the Patriots after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-29. The NFL hopes to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday.

The league's initial plan appears to be to merely delay the game by a day or two, in which case it would still count as part of Week 4. That was the initial plan regarding the Steelers/Titans game, which was affected by positive COVID-19 tests within the TItans organization, but the league eventually decided to call off that game and reschedule it for a later date. Whether or not that will happen in this case as well remains to be seen.