Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs are currently slated to play the Patriots on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On Saturday, both the Chiefs and Patriots endured positive COVID-19 tests, causing the NFL to postpone their Week 4 matchup. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, subsequent point of care testing came back clear Sunday morning, so the game has been rescheduled for Monday evening. Edwards-Helaire now will take aim at a New England defense that has allowed 139 yards from scrimmage per game and two touchdowns to running backs through three contests.