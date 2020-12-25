Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Falcons, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
This news comes via coach Andy Reid, which sets the stage for Le'Veon Bell to head the Kansas City backfield this weekend, with Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and possibly Elijah McGuire also in the mix. Looking ahead, Edwards-Helaire is also expected to miss the team's season finale in Week 17 versus the Chargers.
