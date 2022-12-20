Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. "He's getting close. He's not quite there yet, but he is getting close," Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. "He's working his tail off, but we'll see. He won't be out there this week."

Edwards-Helaire was placed on IR in mid-November and is now eligible to return to the 53-man roster after missing the requisite four games, but the running back apparently hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from the high-ankle sprain to make it back for Week 16. Until the Chiefs designate him for return from IR -- which would open up a 21-day window wherein he can be evaluated during practice -- Edwards-Helaire's return to the lineup shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Even if Edwards-Helaire is able to make it back for Week 17 or Week 18, he may find himself third in the backfield pecking order behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco has averaged a respectable 4.5 yards per carry as the Chiefs' lead option on the ground during Edwards-Helaire's four-game absence, and McKinnon has accounted for five touchdowns and has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 8.7 yards per target over that same stretch while serving as a change-of-pace option.