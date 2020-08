Edwards-Helaire was the featured back Friday morning during the Chiefs' first practice in pads, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Damien Williams' decision to opt out of the 2020 season left little doubt about Edwards-Helaire's predominance in the Kansas City backfield. DeAndre Washington, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Elijah McGuire also hope to compete for roles, but they may just be fighting for scraps if the rookie first-round pick proves to be a quick study.