Washington signed a contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Washington, who was let go by the Bills in May, hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2014 when he caught five receptions for 52 yards and a score across 14 appearances for the Giants. He appears to be a long shot to make the final roster.

