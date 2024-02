The Chiefs signed Powell on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Powell, who finished this past season on Kansas City's practice squad, will thus have an opportunity to compete for a depth slot in the team's 2024 wideout corps. The 2021 fifth-rounder last saw regular-season action in 2022, when he suited up for three games with the Chiefs en route to recording three snaps on offense and 28 snaps as a special-teamer.