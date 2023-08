Powell, who caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 33-32 preseason win over the Browns, is dealing with a hamstring injury, Pete Sweeney of SB Nation reports.

Head coach Andy Reid noted after the game that Powell was dealing with "a little bit" of a hamstring issue and is confident that the injury is not serious. Powell played in all three preseason games and accrued six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.