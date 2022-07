Broughton (undisclosed) reverted to the Chiefs' reserve/physically unable to perform list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Broughton was waived from Kansas City's roster with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he will transition to the team's reserve/PUP list after passing through waivers. If he is not activated from this list before the team's final roster cut-down date, the fourth-year defensive will be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season.