Chiefs' Cortez Broughton: Starts camp on PUP list
RotoWire Staff
Broughton (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Broughton counts towards Kansas City's 90-man roster and can be removed from this list at any point throughout camp or preseason. The nature of his injury will likely be clarified in the coming days.
