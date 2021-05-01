The Chiefs selected Humphrey in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

The reigning AFC champions addressed some of their line issues in free agency but still needed to add through the draft, and Humphrey helps check that box. The former Oklahoma Sooner is considered one of the top center prospects in this class thanks to his impressive film and athletic testing. He ranked above the 90th percentile among centers in several drills, including his 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash and the broad jump, showing lower-body explosiveness and anchor. Humphrey will challenge Austin Blythe for the starting center job right away.