Allen caught both of his passes for 27 yards during the Chiefs' 22-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Despite the absence of Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), Allen was on the field for only nine of the Chiefs' 61 offensive snaps (14.8 percent). He drew a 20-yard pass interference penalty late in the first quarter before hauling in a four-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes on the first play of the second quarter, which was the first reception of Allen's career. The rookie wide receiver added a 23-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter, and he ended up finishing second among Chiefs wideouts in receiving yards ahead of Jalen Royals (24) and behind Xavier Worthy (73). Allen's small role in the Chiefs' offense would dwindle even more if Rice is cleared to return for Week 7 against the Seahawks on Oct. 25.