Chiefs' Cyrus Allen: Carted off field with knee injury

Allen was carted off the field during Saturday's training camp practice due to an apparent left knee injury, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

It appeared as though Allen sustained the knee injury on a special teams punt rep, when he collided with corner Kaiir Elam. Allen initially limped off the field with the help of trainers before being carted to the medical tent, where he'll undergo further tests to evaluate the severity of the injury. Allen was a fifth-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft and has demonstrated early rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes through the early stages of training camp.