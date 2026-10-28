Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Allen will "get a little bit more [snaps]" during Sunday's game against the Broncos, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

While the Chiefs have been without top wideout Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) in the past two games, Allen has seen only a modest uptick in playing time. After logging no more than five offensive snaps in each of his first four NFL contests, Allen has played 25 total offensive snaps over the last two weeks while recording three receptions for 45 yards. Even if Reid sticks to his promise to find more work for Allen, it's unclear how much larger his role would grow if Rice is able to put an end to his absence this weekend. Rice took a step in the right direction toward playing in Denver by returning to the practice field Wednesday, per Taylor.