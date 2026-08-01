Chiefs' Cyrus Allen: Evaluated for lower-leg injury

Allen is being evaluated for a left lower-leg injury that he sustained during Saturday's training camp practice, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Allen picked up the injury when he collided with Kaiir Elam during a special teams drill in Saturday's practice, and the injury was severe enough for the former to be carted off the field. Allen has been diagnosed with a lower-leg injury, but its severity is still being evaluated by Chiefs medical staff. The rookie fifth-rounder had been one of the standout players during the early portions of training camp, but an extended absence would mean that Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio and Jason Brownlee will all have the chance to earn more snaps on offense behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy (shoulder).